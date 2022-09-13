Lineman, working on power supply restoration, drowns in lake

Bengaluru, Sep 13: A lineman of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd (BESCOM) drowned in a lake in Tumakuru district while on job to restore power, which got disrupted following heavy rains.

After getting information from local people, 38-year old Mahesh Gowder left for rectification work of faulty F6 Jenigarahalli feeder at Bidare in Gubbi taluk on Saturday, according to BESCOM.