'Kranti' movie review: What's good, what's bad in Darshan starrer?

The movie has Rachita Ram playing the female lead with Ravichandran, Sumalatha, Tarun Arora, Sampath Raj, Ravi Kumar, Sadhu Kokila and others in the supporting cast.

Bengaluru, Jan 26: After hit movie 'Yajamana', Darshan and V Harikrishna are back with 'Kranti' which has been released on Thursday to coincide with the Independence Day celebration.

'Kranti' has the music of V Harikrishna himself, Prakash Karinja's editing and A Karunakar's cinematography.

It is an action drama in which the Challenging Star will be seen in the role of Kranti Rayanna. Ravichandran plays his father.

Netizens response:

The reviews coming from the early morning shows that the movie is made for the fans. They have praised the action scenes and dialogues. However, some have slammed the movie calling it an "outdated" story. Check out their reaction:

Ab De Villiers #*😈🕶: Sandalwood reviews: As usual #Dboss one man show!

Predictable storytelling. #Harikrishna music and BGM standout. Dboss fans will definitely enjoy every fights . Mass commercial movie with a social message! Watch it at your near cinemas!#Kranti

Filmy World: #Kranti Review: #Darshan Rocks as usual 💥 with Superb support from Co actors, Routine story but entertaining 😉 First Half lag screenplay takes too much time to story setup AVG, Second half Booring journey 🥴 climax 💥 Avg Music

3/5 ⭐ "ONE MAN SHOW "

Ab De Villiers: Outdated script 😤

Cringe Look 🤐

Jatre scenes 🤡

In a one word movie review is totally rod 🤮

Rating 0.5 / 5

#Kranti @dasadarshan #DisasterKranti