Kodagu Temple purified after visit by former Karnataka CM, Siddaramaiah

Following the visit, the Temple took up the purification rituals and cleaning activities over the weekend.

Bengaluru, Aug 29: A Temple that former Karnataka chief minister, Siddaramaiah visited in Kodagu district was later purified. The Temple at Kodlipet in Kodagu was visited by Siddaramaiah allegedly after consuming non-vegetarian food.

On August 19, Siddaramaiah had visited the Temple in Kodagu. The visit was marred by protests and eggs were hurled at his car. His visit to the Kodlipet Temple created a controversy after allegations of him consuming meat for breakfast surfaced.

The Temple management committee cleaned the premises and performed a special puja on Saturday.

Devotees do not visit the Temple after consuming meat. With the allegation of a person coming to the Temple after eating meat, we decided to clean the Temple and protect the sentiments of the devotees, Committee President Varaprasad said. The former CM has however denied having meat before visiting the Temple.