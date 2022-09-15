Kiran M shaw suggests penalising civic bodies, builders to curb Bengaluru encroachments

"The question that begs to be answered is whether there will be a parallel investigation into how the BBMP and BDA gave permissions in the first place", she told PTI.

"Moreover, we need to go beyond knee jerk quick fixes and find holistic long term solutions. For example, razing buildings will impact helpless and innocent homeowners. Why not penalise developers and BDA/BBMP and use that to create proper water canals", Mazumdar-Shaw said.

Meanwhile, the BBMP continued its anti-encroachment drive for the fourth day on Thursday, deploying earth-movers to raze illegal structures. Two days of heavy rains recently battered parts of Bengaluru, particularly the information technology corridor and arterial roads, with several localities inundated.

According to BBMP sources, the encroachers include some tech parks, IT companies, hospitals, educational institutions and apartment complexes.