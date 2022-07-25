KCET Result 2022 on July 30: Details here

Bengaluru, Jul 25: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) results will be declared on July 30, Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Monday.

Once declared, KCET 2022 results will be available on the official website-- kea.kar.nic.in. To download KCET scorecard, click on the result link. Enter all the required credentials, CET result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download KCET 2022 scorecard, and take a printout for further reference.