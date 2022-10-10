KCET 2022: Revised schedule for downloading verification slip, course option entry released

Candidates can download the verification slip from October 1 to 12 and the option entry by eligible candidates in order of preference will begin from October 11 at 2 pm. It would remain open toll October 13 until 4 pm.

The KEA in another notification said that candidates who failed to appear for the document verification on October 7 and 8 to submit the valid study certificate, Kannada medium study certificate and other such required documents 'to become eligible for allotment of seats of UGCET 2022.'

Candidates have been given a final chance to appear with the documents at KEA, Bengaluru on October 11 at 9.30 am. Those who did not get their valid study certificate, Kannada medium study certificate and other such required documents counter-signed by the concerned BEO can also appear on the above mentioned date time in order to become eligible for allotment of seats for UGCET 2022.