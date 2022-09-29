KCET 2022 revised ranking list delayed by KEA, to be released on October 1

Bengaluru, Sep 29: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has postponed the release of the revised ranking list of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022. The revised result, will now be released on October 01, 2022. Executive Director of the KEA, S Ramya, informed the same.

Once released, candidates can check their KCET 2022 revised result on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. by login to their accounts using the credentials like roll number, date of birth and others.

According to Karnataka High Court, the rankings will be declared based on the new proposal for the deduction of 6% marks for KCET repeaters. The first round of counselling sessions is going to begin on October 3.

The KCET exam ran into troubled waters this year as the candidates from the Pre University II batch of 2021 discovered that their PU II marks were not included in the final KCET merit score. After extensive protests and a case in the High Court, a Single-judge Bench ordered the KEA ordered to redo the rankings considering 50% PUC marks for the repeater students.

However, the KEA challenged this verdict before a Divisional Bench of the High Court and said that it would formulate a process that would protect the interests of both the roughly 22,000 repeaters and the 1.35 lakh freshers of the KCET 2022 exam.

The general category candidates should score 50% while a 40% score is enough for SC, ST, and OBC candidates to qualify for KCET 2022. The qualified candidates have to complete the document verification to participate in KCET Counselling 2022. The document verification process was concluded on September 7, 2022.

KCET 2022 Result was declared on July 30, 2022 by the KEA. Candidates can download it from the official website.