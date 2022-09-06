Karnataka weather update: When will it stop raining in Bengaluru?

Bengaluru, Sep 06: Many parts of the rain-battered city on Tuesday saw a repeat of scenes witnessed on September 5--inundated roads and streets, tractors plowing through flooded localities ferrying people, submerged vehicles, and more overnight rains.

One rain-related death, the electrocution of a woman, was reported from Siddapura. Meanwhile, citizens continued to face difficulties, and roads, streets, and posh localities continued to reel under water. Expensive top-end cars and vehicles lying underwater, even in areas that have luxury villas, were a common sight.

The city had to deal with 150 per cent more rainfall than normal between September 1 and 5, while other regions like Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli and K R Puram got 307 per cent more than normal downpours. CM Bommai told news agency PTI that this is the highest rainfall Bengaluru has received in the last 32 years (1992-93).

Since the start of the rainy season on June 1, the city has experienced 162% more rainfall than usual. While some locals tried to clean out flooded basements and shops, many businesses urged employees to work from home.

However, there seems to be no respite for Bengaluru this week. There is also good chances of thundershowers today evening in Bengaluru and surrounding districts. As per the Met Centre Bengaluru, there is prediction for heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning in Bengaluru Urban district until September 9.

According to reports, thundershowers will likely reduce from tomorrow in south interior Karnataka including Bengaluru while rains will increase in coastal and western ghat regions of the state.