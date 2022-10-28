Karnataka to survey all Arabic schools to check if on same page as state board

"We decided to conduct a survey of those schools and found that majority of Arabic schools aren't following whatever is prescribed by the State Education department. We asked Assistant Commissioner to review it and will take action after getting reports," he added.

Around 200 aided and unaided schools and pre-university colleges in the state teach Arabic. Most of the schools happen to be in northern Karnataka and the coastal districts.

It may be recalled that the Karnataka government had ordered a survey of all to verify whether the children going to the institutes are getting education as per the Right to Education Act/ However, it remained a non-starter.

The move is in line with a similar exercise ordered by Yogi-Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government.