Karnataka SSLC Results 2022: 85.63% pass,7,30,881 students clear exam

While 90.29 per cent of girls have cleared the exams, 81.30 per cent of boys have passed the SSLC exams in 2022. Interestingly, 145 students have scored 625 marks out of 625.

Those who have failed the exams can write the supplementary exams which is scheduled to be held on June 27.

The exams for Class 10 in the state were conducted between March 28 and April 11 with Covid-19 guidelines in place. It was held across 3,440 centres in the state.