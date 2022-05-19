Bengaluru, May 13: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board will announce the results of the SSLC (Second School Leaving Certificate) on May 19 at 12.30 pm.
The exams for Class 10 in the state were conducted between March 28 and April 11 with Covid-19 guidelines in place. This year over 8 lakh students registered for the exams which were held across 3,440 centres in the state.
Karnataka SSLC Results 2022: Direct Link To Download SSLC Marks Card and Marksheet
- Visit the official website kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.
- On homepage, go to result section
- Click on Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 (to be activated at 3:30 pm).
- Fill in your registration number and other details
- Your result will be displayed
- Take a print for future reference.
How to Get SSLC Results on your Mobile through SMS?
All you have to do is to send SMS 'KAR10' space your roll number to 56263. You are expected to receive the result shortly after sending the said text message to the number.
How to Download Answer Keys?
Step 1: Log in to: https://sslc.karnataka.gov.in/ for English version: https://sslc.karnataka.gov.in/english
Step 2: On the right corner side of the page, find 'SSLC'.
Step 3: On Clicking 'SSLC', find 'Question Papers'.
Step 4: When you click 'Question Papers', you will land in a new page
Step 5: Select 'Key Answers' to land on new page