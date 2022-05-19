The exams for Class 10 in the state were conducted between March 28 and April 11 with Covid-19 guidelines in place. This year over 8 lakh students registered for the exams which were held across 3,440 centres in the state.

Bengaluru, May 13: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board will announce the results of the SSLC (Second School Leaving Certificate) on May 19 at 12.30 pm.

Karnataka SSLC Results 2022: Direct Link To Download SSLC Marks Card and Marksheet

Visit the official website kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

On homepage, go to result section

Click on Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 (to be activated at 3:30 pm).

Fill in your registration number and other details

Your result will be displayed

Take a print for future reference.

How to Get SSLC Results on your Mobile through SMS?

All you have to do is to send SMS 'KAR10' space your roll number to 56263. You are expected to receive the result shortly after sending the said text message to the number.

. .

How to Download Answer Keys?

Step 1: Log in to: https://sslc.karnataka.gov.in/ for English version: https://sslc.karnataka.gov.in/english

Step 2: On the right corner side of the page, find 'SSLC'.

Step 3: On Clicking 'SSLC', find 'Question Papers'.

Step 4: When you click 'Question Papers', you will land in a new page

Step 5: Select 'Key Answers' to land on new page