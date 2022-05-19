Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Helpline numbers to relieve stress

. .

Speaking at the launch of the helpline, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said, "Success and failure are part of life and they are like two faces of the same coin. SSLC students expecting results must not lose hope at all costs."

Further, the minister said whether the results are on the expected lines or not, students must not be disheartened as these results are not the end of the road, beginning or the final decider of your life. It is just an outcome of one's academic life as success and failure are part of life, he added.