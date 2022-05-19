Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Full list of Toppers, check names, marks, ranks here!

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 : Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has declared on its official website karresults.nic.in the results of the Senior School Leaving Certificate (Karnataka SSLC) 2022, also known as Pre University and Class 10 exams, today i.e. Thursday May 19.

Karnataka SSLC Toppers 2022

Amit Madar from Vijaypura Bhumika BR from Tumkur Preeven Nirangi from Haveri Sahana Mahanteshi Rayar from Belgavi Ashwiriya Laxman Kanase from Vijayapura Akruthis SS from Chikkamagaluru Arjun E Naik from Hassan Chirag Mahesh Naik from Sirsi Eaktha M G from Mysore

Among district toppers, Vijayapura secured the 1st rank followed by Tumkur (2nd rank), Haveri (3rd rank) and Belgaum (4th rank).

The result was declared by Education Minister B.C. Nagesh at 12:30 PM via media briefing. Out of over 8 lakh students who registered for the exam, 85.63 per cent of students have cleared the exams. This year, 90.29 per cent girls cleared the exams, while 81.30 boys passed the exams.

SSLC Result 2020 Toppers

The six toppers in 2020 were Sannithi Mahabaleshwara Hegde of Sirsi, Chirayu of Bengaluru, Nikhilesh Murali of Bengaluru, Dheeraj Reddy MP of Mandya, Anush of Dakshina Kannada and Tanmayi of Chikkamagaluru.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Pass percentage

85.63 per cent of students learned the examination.

Passing rate

Girls- per cent. 90.29

Boys- per cent. 81.30.

Direct link to check Karnataka SSLC 2022 Result

1. Click here to go to the official website: karresults.nic.in.

2. Click on SSLC Result 2022.

3. Enter Reg Number.

4. Click on Submit button.

Karnataka SSLC 10th Pre University Exam results are also accessible on kseeb.kar.nic.in, pue.kar.nic.in, indiaresults.com and results.nic.in.