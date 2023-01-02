Karnataka seer Siddheshwar Swamiji passes away; tributes pour in

The seer was suffering from various age-related ailments but had refused to take treatment other than pain relief.

"Siddheshwar Swamiji of Jnanayogashram, Vijayapura passed away on Monday. State honour will be provided for the last rites of Siddeshwara Swamiji. Holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in Vijayapura on Tuesday," said a statement from Karnataka government.

Tributes pored in for the spiritual leader on social media soon after the news of his demise was out.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted "Paramapujya Sri Siddheshwara Swami Ji will be remembered for his outstanding service to society. He worked tirelessly for the betterment of others and was also respected for his scholarly zeal. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his countless devotees. Om Shanti."

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in a tweet said, ''Deeply saddened to hear the news of Siddeshwar Swami ji of Vijayapura's Jnanayogashram attaining Lingayaka (demise). The service of Seer who strived for the salvation of mankind through his discourses is excellent and unique.''

Stating that his departure is an irreparable loss to the state, he said, ''I pray that the Lord gives strength to the devotees of the Seer throughout the country to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti.''

JD(S) chief Deve Gowda tweeted, "The news of Sri Siddeshwar Swamiji of Jnana Yogashram, Vijaypur, the greatest saint of the country, spiritual preacher, has become a Lingayaka has caused great sadness. I pray that his soul, who was known as a walking god, may rest in eternal peace and that his devotees may be given strength to overcome this grief."

"Deeply hurt to hear about the death of Sri Siddeshwar Swamiji. The famous orator and known as Jnanakosha, was a lingaikya of the Jnana Yogashram of Vijayapura. His death is an irreparable loss. May his soul rest in peace, my condolences to his great devotees," tweeted Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar.

Jnanayogi Shri Siddheshwar Swami, known as the 'Walking God of North Karnataka', comes from Bijjaragi village in Vijayapura district. The Seer holds an MA in Philosophy from Karnataka University Dharwad.

He was ordained as a math seer by his guru, Vedanta Kesari Sri Mallikarjuna Mahashivayogi.

Swamiji has written several books on Upanishads, Gita, Sharana philosophy and general spirituality. Some of his major works are Siddhanta Shikhamani, Allamaprabhu's Vachana Nirvachana, Bhagavad Chintana (Reflections of the Divine). He has also written books in English.

Notably, the seer had declined the Padma Shri award in 2028, citing his disinterest in such tangible titles since he embraced spirituality.