Karnataka Rajyotsava 2022: Add these 5 songs to your playlist to hum Kannada glory

Bengaluru, Nov 1: Karnataka is celebrating its 67th Rajyotsava (state formation day) on Tuesday. It is being celebrated across the state in schools, institutions, associations and government offices by hoisting the Kannada flag.

The state government, this year, will celebrate the day in the most meaningful way, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told the media on Monday. The major highlight of the celebration is the prestigious 'Karnataka Ratna' award will be presented posthumously to Puneeth Rajkumar, who died last year after suffering a cardiac arrest.

As the state celebrates its 67th formation day, here is a list of songs that should be on their playlist today:

Jenina Holeyo Haalina Maleyo

Jenina Holeyo Haalina Maleyo is a classic song from Dr Rajkumar, Saritha and Ambika's 'Chalisuva Modagalu'. The song was composed by Rajan-Nagendra while Dr Raj sung the song from the 1982 Kannada flick.

Karnatakada Itihaasadali

There are plenty of songs hailing the glory of Kannada language from Vishnuvardhan's films. However, 'Karnatakada Itihaasadali' from 'Krishna Rukmini' remains one of the popular tracks among fans. It was composed by KV Mahadevan while SPB sung the song, penned by RN Jayagopal.

Kannadada Honnudi

'Kannadada Honnudi' track from 'Ondu Cinema Kathe' talks about the how an aspiring writer seeks inspiration from great writers from Karnataka. It was sung by SPB for which CHI Udayashankar penned the lyrics while Rajan-Nagendra scored the music.

'Kannada nadina Jeevanadhi'

Lyricist RN Jayagopal came out 'Kannada nadina Jeevanadhi' to sing peans of Cauvery river and linking it with women. It was from Vishnuvardhan and Khushbu's 1996 film 'Jeevanadhi'. Koti scored the music.

'Karunada Thayi'

'Karunada Thayi' is a hit song from Ravichandran's 'Naanu Nanna Hendthi'. Shankar-Ganesh scored the music for the number for which SPB lent his voice.

