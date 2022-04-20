Karnataka PUC exams from April 22: Important instructions and guidelines to students

Bengaluru, Apr 19: The Karnataka second year pre-university exams will held between April 22 to May 18. The state government has made necessary preparations including security arrangements to ensure that the exams are held without any issues, said Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh on Tuesday.

6,84,255 students will be taking the exams in 1,076 centres across the state. "The Education department has made all the preparations for the secondary PU exams from April 22 to May 18," Nagesh said at a press conference at the Vidhana Soudha.

There are 6,00,519 regular students, 61,808 repeaters and 21,928 private candidates, he added.

Important instructions and guidelines to students

The regular students would have to follow the rules on uniform but private candidates are exempted from it.

Students can travel to and from their nearest bus stop to the exam centre free of cost in Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation buses.

The entire PU examination process will be held under the surveillance of police and there will be CCTV cameras for round-the-clock monitoring to check exam malpractices.

Additional personnel will be posted in exam centres where large-scale malpractices were reported in previous years.

All students should reach their examination centres at least 30 minutes before the commencemnt of exams to avoid any last-minute troubles.

It is mandatory for students to Carry Hall Tickets Cards

Wear mask all times and follow Covid-19 safety protocols.

Don't carry electronic devices with you.

Finish writing exam before the end of time, no extra time will be given.

Check personal information in hall tickets before entering halls.