Karnataka: Mob breaks into heritage madrasa in Bidar on Dussehra, performs puja

Additional SP Mahesh Meghannavar told the media that the situation is under control.

After videos of the incidents surfaced on social media, some reports suggested that nine persons have been held, but the police have not confirmed the arrests.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi took to his Twitter account after the incident and slammed the Basavraj Bommai-led government in Karnataka over the incident saying 'BJP promotes such incidents to demean Muslims.'

A tweet by the AIMIM chief read, "Visuals from historic Mahmud Gawan masjid & madrasa, Bidar, #Karnataka (5th October). Extremists broke the gate lock & attempted to desecrate. @bidar_police. @BSBommai how can you allow this to happen? BJP is promoting such activity only to demean Muslims."

The Mahmud Gawan Madrasa in Bidar was built in the 1460s and is listed under the monuments of national importance.