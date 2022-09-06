Karnataka minister Umesh Katti passes away

Bengaluru, Sep 06: Karnataka minister Umesh Katti passed away on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was aged 61.

Around 10 pm, Katti suffered a cardiac arrest at his Dollars Colony residence, as per the reports. He was rushed to MS Ramaiah hospital. He is survived by his wife Sheela, son Nikhil, and daughter Sneha.

Umesh Vishwanath Katti served as the Minister of Forest, Food and Civil Supply in the Bommai government. He was an eight-term member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

Katti won Hukkeri Assembly seat eight timeṣ and was a minister in the cabinet of JH Patel, BS Yeddiyurappa, DV Sadanandagowda Jagadish Shettar and now Basavaraj Bommai.

He had forayed into politics after the demise of his father Vishwanath Katti in 1985 who was Member of the Legislative Assembly.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed his condolence over his death and said, "Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of my close colleague Shri Umesh Katti, Minister of Forests. With his demise, the state has lost a skilled diplomat, active leader and loyal public servant. I pray that the Lord gives strength to his family to bear his loss. [sic]"

The final rites will be performed at Bellad Bagewadi in the Hukeri taluk of Belgaum district on Wednesday.