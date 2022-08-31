The case pertains to a dispute over a piece of land in a village in the district, between members of a community and Polappa, who belongs to SC community. During the Minister's visit to the village on Tuesday, the members of the community have requested him to help resolve the dispute.

In his complaint, Polappa alleged that the Minister had threatened to burn his entire family. The complainant arrived near the Hospet rural police station on Tuesday night with five of his relatives. All of them tried to immolate themselves.

However, they were rescued and taken to hospital, police said. A case was also registered against Polappa and five others for attempting suicide, they added.