Karnataka govt to order probe into encroachments, disappearance of lakes in Bengaluru

The chief minister said the probe would be ordered into encroachment of lake beds, encroachment of rajakaluves (storm water drains), and grant of permission.

Bengaluru, Sep 19: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that a probe will be ordered into the disappearance of lakes, encroachments of lake beds, and benami properties in Bengaluru over the years.

"During whose tenure were lakes closed to make way for which layout to be developed has to be inquired into, and I will get it inquired. Which lake was closed when, for what reason- I'm ready to get it inquired into thoroughly. I surely will get it probed," Bommai said.

He said, "not only closing of lakes, inquiry will be also be done regarding encroachments and who gave the licence to it, under which tenure, which official was there, whose political backing was there, and whose benami properties were there, will all be inquired into, and the nature of investigation will be made known soon."

"There will be a lot of pressure with rapid urbanisation and it needs a will to halt such things in public life, as the system has deteriorated," he said, as he quoted an example of a Revenue Department circular in 2018 (during Congress government tenure) to remove lakes that have lost the features of a water body from the maps, but after public outcry against the move, the circular was withdrawn.

The Chief Minister was responding to Congress MLA K J George's intervention during the Revenue Minister's reply to debate on effects or damages caused by rains and floods in the State.

George claimed he was being trolled by the ruling BJP accusing him of closing lakes in Bengaluru and allowing encroachments, while he was Minister in-charge of the city, and urged the government to conduct an inquiry.

Noting that governments in the past have taken wrong decisions on the ill-advice and have been misguided by officials in certain cases, Bommai further said, "It is true that attempts were made to close lakes and to remove them from the maps, who were the influential people behind it, will be inquired into."

Welcoming the Chief Minister's statement, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said let the inquiry be done and the guilty be punished, also measures should be taken to ensure such things don't recur.

According to the Karnataka government, 42 lakes have been closed in the city so far.