Karnataka govt to decide on use of Idgah maidan for Ganesh festival

Bengaluru, Aug 30: The Basavaraj Bommai-led government in Karnataka will decide today on whether to allow Ganesha festival at the Idgah ground in Chamrajpet after the Karnataka High Court's order allowing religious and cultural activities at the controversial playground.

Earlier, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka had told earlier that the government is yet to take a final call on the issue and the government may decide on it probably on August 30. He along with Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan conducted a spot inspection at the dispute site and spoke with locals along with groups over organising the festival.

A Division Bench of the High Court of Karnataka had earlier modified an interim order of a single judge bench on the Chamrajpet Idgah playground dispute, saying religious and cultural activities can be allowed by the government there, but for a limited period from August 31.

The Idgah Maidan is at the centre of a controversy over its ownership with both the waqf board and the city administrative body - the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) - claiming ownership, until it was declared to be the property of the revenue department earlier this month.

Hindu organisations have since been pushing for their festivals to be celebrated at the ground, recently seeking permission to hold the Ganesh Chaturthi festival there.

On Saturday, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai told news agency PTI that the state government will decide on implementing the court order after holding a meeting with the advocate general and the revenue minister.

"The division bench of the high court has given an order regarding Chamrajpet survey number 40 (Idgah Maidan) asking the government to take an appropriate decision, and has analysed how our country is multi-religious. Regarding implementing the court order in letter and spirit, tomorrow the advocate general, revenue minister and I will hold discussions," Bommai told PTI.