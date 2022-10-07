Karnataka govt hikes DA for govt employees

''... CM @BSBommai has cleared the proposal for increase of DA to Govt. employees and retired employees by 3.75 % w.e.f 1st July 2022. The Addl. financial implication is 1,282.72 cr,'' the Chief Minister's Office said in a tweet.

The last DA hike in Karnataka was in April this year, when the government announced a 2.75 per cent hike.

Reportedly, the DA changes will be applicable to full-time government employees, employees of zilla panchayats, full-time employees of aided educational institutions and universities who are on the regular time scale of pay.

Recently, the DA for central government employees and pensioners was hiked by 4 per cent under the 7th Pay Commission.

As inflation rates rise the employees are eagerly waiting for a hike in their Dearness Allowance.

The DA is calculated on the basis of retail inflation which has been over 7 per cent for quite some time now.

Dearness Allowance is a calculation on inflation and allowance paid to government employees.

Notably, the rise in DA varies for all government employees based on the job location, the job department, and the level of seniority among other things.