Karnataka: Four kids among 9 killed in road accident near Arsikere

The accident involving a milk tanker, a KSRTC bus, and a tempo traveller took place near Gandhinagar in Karnataka's Arsikere taluka.

Bengaluru, Oct 16: Nine people, including four children, were killed in a road accident on Sunday after a tempo traveller collided head on with a KMF milk vehicle.

The travellers were returning home after visiting the Dharmasthala, Subramanya and Hasanamba temples.

"All those killed were travelling in the tempo traveller, which was crushed between the bus and the milk tanker. While six of them died on the spot, three died on the way to the hospital, "PTI quoted sources as saying.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, they said.

Superintendent of Police, Hassan, Hariram Shankar and senior officials visited the accident site and all necessary procedures are being followed.

The exact reason for the accident is yet unknown.