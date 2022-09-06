In the image shared by Karnataka Congress, Ashok can be seen with his eyes shut during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai.

Bengaluru, Sep 05: The Karnataka Congress on Tuesday mocked BJP leader and state minister R Ashoka by sharing pics where he was caught napping during a meeting to review the flood situation in the state.

"There are many types of drowning. People of the state are drowned in rain. The minister is drowning in his sleep," tweeted Karnataka Congress.

Bommai on Monday night said the government has decided to release Rs 300 crore to manage the flood situation in the city.

The state government has decided to release Rs 600 crore to manage the rain and flood situation across the state. T0 restore damaged infrastructure like roads, electric poles, transformers, schools etc, Rs 300 crore has been kept for Bengaluru alone, Bommai said.

Bommai said from September 1-5, some parts of the city have received 150 percent more than normal rainfall, while Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli and K R Puram zones received 307 per cent more than normal rains.

This is the highest rainfall in the last 32 years (1992-93), he said, adding 164 lakes in Bengaluru have filled up with water.