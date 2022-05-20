Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 to be declared in June: Check details

Bengaluru, May 20: The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

It has been confirmed that the Karnataka Pre University Course (PUC) 2022 result will be declared in the third week of June. Karnataka's primary and secondary education minister, B C Nagesh said that the assessment process for the Karnataka PUC Class 12 board exam 2022 will begin next week. "The secondary PU test is completed smoothly. Assessment begins next week. The result is set for the third week of June," Nagesh said.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022 was held between April 22 and May 18 at 1,076 centres across the state. In all 6,84,255 students had enrolled for the exams. The exams were conducted in offline mode.

There was heavy security and surveillance during the conduct of the exams. Police and CCTV cameras were installed for round the clock monitoring. Squads were also in place to check for any exam malpractices. The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 once declared will be available on pue.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.