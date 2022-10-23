Kantara row: FIR against Kannada actor Chetan Kumar for ‘hurting’ religious sentiments

Bengaluru, Oct 23: Karnataka police have issued a notice to Kannada actor Chetan Kumar aka Chetan Ahimsa for his comments about the 'Bhoota Kola' shown in the recently released Kannada movie Kantara. He is expected to appear before Sheshadripuram police in Bengaluru today.

According to reports, Chetan had said that the 'Bhoota kola' ritual, and the deities portrayed in the film were not part of Hindu culture He further stated that Bhoota Kola is a ritual practiced by natives of the land and existed even before the Hindu religion came into existence in India.

The police have received many complaints against Chetan Ahimsa for his remarks on the Bhota kola ritual.

The complainants alleged that Chetan has insulted Hindu religion and his statements are allegedly intended to create rift between different castes.

Complaints have been lodged at various places and police have taken up the investigation.

Bhoota Kola is a ritual during which people worship spirits which in turn advices them on array of issues.

The movie throws light into the practice in coastal regions of Dakshin Kannada. The practice, Bhootha Kola is a form of animist worship and they worship them through Bhootha Kola.

Meanwhile, after Kantara's box office success the government has announced a monthly allowance of Rs 2000 to Daiva Narthkas above 60 years of age. The movie has globally bagged Rs 171 crore.