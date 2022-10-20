Bengaluru, Oct 20 : Rishab Shetty's Kantara movie is the latest talk of the town. The Kannada-language action thriller film about the Bhoota Kola, a dance for the deity has come out with flying colors at the box office. Being an original tale rooted in Indian culture and mythology, the film has attracted a large number of family audiences.

In the latest development that bears testimony to its reach, the Karnataka government has announced allowances for all Daiva narthakas over the age of 60 in the state.

BJP MP PC Mohan announced that the Karnataka government will be giving a monthly allowance to Daiva Narthakas.

"Adoring Daivas, dance, and divine intervention.The BJP-led #Karnataka government has announced a Rs 2,000 monthly allowance for 'Daiva Narthakas' above 60 years of age. Bhoota Kola, a spirit worship ritual depicted in the movie #Kantara is part of Hindu Dharma," he wrote on Twitter.

Director Rishab Shetty cited the conflict between nature and man as the theme of the film, while adding specifically that the strife between forest officers and the inhabitants in his hometown Keradi, Karnataka, in the 1990s, as the source of inspiration for the film.

Meanwhile, at the box office Rishab Shetty's Kantara is just getting stronger and stronger with all other dubbed versions performing well. Not just in India, but the film is finding appreciation in international markets as well.

According to reports, the film has earned a whopping 171.41 crores gross (all languages) at the worldwide box office in just 20 days. However, it is now all set to cross the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide. With this, the film is now the third highest-grossing Kannada film at the worldwide box office. The first two positions are held by KGF Chapter 1 (Rs 240 crores gross) and KGF Chapter 2 (Rs 1230 crores gross).