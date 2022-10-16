Bengaluru, Oct 16: Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' has come out with flying colors not just in Kannada but other languages. The film has been released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages this weekend and getting rave reviews from cine-goers.

In fact, the Hindi version has seen 116 per cent growth in its collection on its second day (Saturday) at the Hindi belt. The response has been phenomenal in Andhra and Tamil Nadu too.

As per the trade trackers, the Hindi version of 'Kantara' collected Rs 1.27 crore (net collection) on first day. It has earned Rs 2.75 crore on its second day to take the two-day total to Rs 4.02 crore. "#Kantara *#Hindi version* springs a big surprise, as biz jumps on Day 2 [+ 116.54%]... Although the 2-day total may seem low, the solid growth and trending are clear indicators that it will score on Day 3... Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.75 cr. Total: ₹ 4.02 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC, [sic]" leading trade tracker Taran Adarsh tweeted.

There are indicators that the movie would do similar business in Hindi belt on Sunday. The movie is predicted to gross over Rs 12 crore in the first weekend from the Hindi version alone.

Hombale Films, which funded the project, has announced that the film registered its highest single-day collection on Saturday. "Yesterday was an incredible day for #Kantara, 16th day is the highest grossing day of the movie so far. India and Overseas," the production house tweeted.

As far as the business of the Tamil version is collected, SR Prabhu, who is distributing the flick, said that the evening shows on Saturday did well. "#Kanthara did phenomenal in the night show. The highest revenue will be from its third week! A small film breaking language barriers & box office across country!! Are we in a finest era of #IndianFilmIndustry!? #காந்தாரா 😍🤗, [sic]" he tweeted.

In Andhra, the Telugu version is estimated to have earned over Rs 1 crore from Hyderabad alone. In the first weekend, the gross collection of the movie from two Telugu-speaking states is over Rs 10 crore.

Among the overseas centres, the Kannada version of Rishab Shetty-directorial has over $5,00,000.

The worldwide collection of the movie is expected to cross Rs 100-crore mark on Sunday.