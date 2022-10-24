If it touches the milestone, then it will be the second flick to achieve the feat after Rocking Star Yash's 'KGF Chapter 2'.

Bengaluru, Oct 24: Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' has continued to perform well at the US box office. The Kannada flick is set to join elite $1-million club in North America.

'Kantara' has already shattered the lifetime collection of 'KGF 1' which had collected $805,637 at the US box office. Till Saturday, the Kannada movie has made a business of $874,827.

From 57 locations, it raked in $34,084 on Friday and $53,677 from 63 locations. The Sunday report in awaited.

Check out the day-wise collection of 'Kantara' at the US box office:

Daily Gross Date Day Gross Locations Polled 2022-09-29 Thu $0 0 2022-09-30 Fri $2,147,361 513 2022-10-01 Sat $1,175,963 508 2022-10-02 Sun $760,182 499 2022-10-03 Mon $165,109 453 2022-10-04 Tue $221,407 454 2022-10-05 Wed $208,263 437 2022-10-06 Thu $127,487 384 2022-10-07 Fri $262,766 416 2022-10-08 Sat $391,531 428 2022-10-09 Sun $271,415 408 2022-10-10 Mon $113,359 348 2022-10-11 Tue $97,361 380 2022-10-12 Wed $54,828 336 2022-10-13 Thu $47,593 274 2022-10-14 Fri $82,044 210 2022-10-15 Sat $134,132 214 2022-10-16 Sun $97,632 212 2022-10-17 Mon $23,361 166 2022-10-18 Tue $32,536 189 2022-10-19 Wed $26,122 180 2022-10-20 Thu $21,267 114 2022-10-21 Fri $25,419 43 2022-10-22 Sat $34,829 44

'Kantara' Hindi and Telugu Versions Business

The collection of 'Kantara' remains unstoppable at the Hindi box office. The movie has earned Rs 2.05 crore and Rs 2.55 crore, respectively on Friday and Saturday. The total net collection made by the flick at the Hindi belt is over Rs 21 crore with the gross collection coming closer to Rs 30 crore.

As far as the Telugu version is concerned, it has retained the momentum despite the new releases like 'Ori Devuda' and 'Ginna'.The film has estimated to have collected around Rs 22 crore from the Andhra and Telangana box office.