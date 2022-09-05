IPS officer Vikash Kumar is ‘AsiaOne Global Indian of the year

Bengaluru, Sep 05: In recognition of MSIL's phenomenal achievement, after conducting primary and secondary research on eminent personalities globally and scoring from independent jury members/Editorial team, AsiaOne magazine and URS media international have selected Vikash Kumar Vikash, IPS, Managing Director, MSIL as 'AsiaOne Global Indian of the year 2021-22.

Global Indian of the Year is a prestigious annual selection of the most prominent personalities globally.

The award has been presented at the Summit held on Thursday, 25th August 2022 at The Taj Palace Hotel, New Delhi which includes a spectacular platform of intense discussions indulging some of the great leaders of our time - including representation from more than 20 countries comprising Ambassadors/High Commissioners, CEOs, Business Owners, Investors and professionals from all over India, Asia, Africa and beyond.

Mysore Sales International Ltd. (MSIL), A premier Govt. of Karnataka Undertaking is in existence in the market for nearly six decades with great success. Presently, Company's operations include Chit Fund, Generic Medicine, Retail Liquor, 'Vidya' & 'Lekhak' Notebooks, Stationery, Solar Water Heater, Tours & Travels and Packaged Drinking Water.

MSIL ventured into Chit Fund business to protect the public from being exploited by unregistered and fly-by-night chit operators. Currently there are 26 Chit branches with more than 2 lakh subscribers availing the benefit so far from MSIL safe chits. Presently, 980 CL 11(C) MSIL liquor stores are operational across the state of Karnataka. The objective is to provide quality liquor at MRP to the consumers. MSIL is also providing students with quality notebooks and stationery at affordable price under its well-known brands of "VIDYA" & "LEKHAK". The notebooks are being manufactured by empaneled micro and small-scale enterprises which indirectly has resulted in employment for large number of people.

In line with Govt. policy to promote use of renewable energy, MSIL is aggressively marketing Solar products. Also, emphasising once again its commitment to general public, MSIL provides quality generic medicines for all, particularly the poor and underprivileged under 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi' scheme. As of now, 87 MSIL 'Jan Aushadhi' stores are operating at various hospital premises.

Considering the steep surge in tourism and hospitality industry, MSIL is aggressively promoting tours & travels business by providing hassle-free domestic as well as international packages at most competitive rates with absolutely no hidden charges.

Overall, during the financial year 2021-22, MSIL has achieved a turnover of Rs. 2901 Cr (provisional).

Company has earned a net profit of Rs. 91 Cr which is 33% higher than the previous financial year. We have designed further expansion plans in the current financial year which is expected to give better and sustainable results in the coming years. MSIL aims to achieve a turnover of Rs. 3350 Cr for the ensuing financial year 2022-23 with a profit of Rs. 110 Cr roughly.