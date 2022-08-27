India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: Date, time, where and when to watch it LIVE and more

Here, we take a look at the TV and streaming details of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 fixture.

New Delhi, Aug 27: The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match, to be held on Sunday, 28 August, is one of the most sought-after clashes in the Asia Cup. India is gearing up to play against its arch-rival Pakistan. It will be a keenly awaited clash, as it has usually been. The Indian and Pakistani teams will play in Group A in the tournament.

What is the date and time of the Asia Cup 2022 India vs Pakistan match?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM.

Which TV channels will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will broadcast LIVE in India via Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select HD channels. Viewers can also watch the live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Where will the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 be played?

The match is set to be played at the Dubai International Stadium in UAE.

Who is included in the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Squads?

In the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match, Rohit Sharma will lead Team India. The other squad members are Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Babar Azam will lead Team Pakistan. The other members of the team include Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, and Mohammad Hasnain.