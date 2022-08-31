India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022: Date, time, where and when to watch it LIVE and more

The Group A match won't be more than a glorified net session for Rohit Sharma's men against a team, mostly comprising Pakistani and Indian expats, who otherwise are not good enough to play first-class cricket in either of the two nations.

New Delhi, Aug 31: India would look to seal their Super 4 spot on Wednesday when the Asian giants take in Hong Kong in a Asia Cup 2022 Group A encounter at the Dubai International Stadium. India have virtually qualified for the Super 4 having beaten Pakistan on Sunday.

After a hard earned victory over Pakistan in a last over thriller, scripted by Hardik Pandya, the focus against Hong Kong will be on batters and their adequate game time.

KL Rahul, whose first T20I in 2022 was against Pakistan the other night, would want to come out all guns blazing and may take this opportunity to try an alternate batting approach at the onset, compared to what has been his style at the IPL.

In T20Is, teams are going for impact performance and often a 20 ball 45 is of greater value than a 90 not out of 65 balls.

Quality of an innings and its significance in the larger context of the game is more important at this stage as India get ready for the T2O World Cup to be hosted by Australia from October 16 to November 13.

Obviously, the quality of Hong Kong bowling, to put it politely, won't match up to Pakistan, but there is always a fear as one doesn't exactly know what to expect from an unknown entity.

Hence, it is important that Rahul uses this opportunity to the fullest to gain his confidence before the start of the Super Fours and business end of the tournament.

For Virat Kohli, the Hong Kong match will be all about another quality hitting time in the middle against an attack that is sure to feel intimidated by his sheer presence in the middle.

What is the date and time of the India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022?

India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup Group A 4th Match, will be played on August 31, Wednesday at 18:00 Local, 19:30 IST

Which TV channels will India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022 match?

The India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match will broadcast LIVE in India via Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select HD channels. Viewers can also watch the live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Where will the India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022 be played?

The match is set to be played at the Dubai International Stadium in UAE.

Who is included in the India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 Squads?

Teams (from): India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (c), Kinchit Shah, Aftab Hussain, Aizaz Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Babar Hayat, Dhananjay Rao, Ehsan Khan, Haroon Arshad, Scott McKechnie, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed, Ayush Shukla, Ahan Trivedi, Wajid Shah, Yasim Murtaza, Zeeshan Ali.