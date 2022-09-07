Bengaluru, Sep 07: Not only common man but the elite and the VIPs also had to bear the brunt of the nature's fury in Bengaluru following heavy rain since Sunday. The roads and houses are flooded, the traffic a mess, and people have to be rescued as water has gushed into their homes.

Take a look:

A picture of a private villa's living room in Epsilon, Yemalur showing luxurious furniture and decor half submerged in muddy rain water. To present an idea of how exclusive the area is, a basic villa in Epsilon costs Rs 10 crore. Depending on the size of the plot, the price can easily head north of Rs 20-30 crore. An acre plot is apparently Rs 80 crore.

Luxurious Divyasree 77 East villas, an upscale housing society in the city, were submerged in water due to a heavy downpour. Residents were evacuated in a tractor. Several luxury cars high-end cars worth ₹65 lakh to ₹2.5 crore were underwater.

Rain spared no one in the Karnataka capital , not the 'Pourakarmikas', nor the CFO and CEO of the companies. One of them is Unacademy's Gaurav Munjal, who took to Twitter to share a video of his family being evacuated in a tractor, while also adding that he would try his best to help anyone who reaches out to him.

Flood-hit residents including senior citizens of DivyaSree 77° East in Yemalur Road alighting from a tractor on Old Airport Road.

Ishaan Mittal, a managing director at venture capital fund, Sequoia Capital India, tweeted about an evacuation drive of 300 families at his apartment society in Yemlur as basements continued to be waterlogged with no electricity.

With the city facing some of the worst flooding in recent times, locals are hoping the rich being affected may change the situation going forward.