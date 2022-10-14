Heavy rain lashes Bengaluru; Yellow alert for tomorrow

The weather department has also issued a 'yellow' alert for Bengaluru Urban for tomorrow and light rain alert till October 19.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) also predicted heavy rainfall.

"Widespread moderate to heavy rains with isolated very heavy rains associated with thunderstorms and lightning likely over the BBMP area," tweeted KSNDMC.

"Widespread very light to moderate rains with isolated to scattered heavy to very heavy rains likely over SIK & NIK districts and widespread very light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains likely over Malnad districts," it added.

People took to Twitter to share photos and videos of waterlogging after the downpour.