'Gandhada Gudi' box office collection: Here's how much it collected in the US

This is his second movie to hit the $1-lakh mark at the US box office after 'James' ($126,118) which was also released after his death. 'Gandhada Gudi' was released on October 28 and it earned $25,746 from 71 locations on the opening day.

In the next two days, it did fairly well as it ended its first weekend by collecting $78,172. In the week days, the collection was not up to the mark.

Check out the day-wise collection of 'Gandhada Gudi' in North America:

Daily Gross Date Day Gross Locations Polled 2022-10-28 Fri $25,746 71 2022-10-29 Sat $31,881 73 2022-10-30 Sun $20,545 66 2022-10-31 Mon $3,079 47 2022-11-01 Tue $8,372 57 2022-11-02 Wed $4,111 41 2022-11-03 Thu $1,864 33 2022-11-04 Fri $4,834 29

Earlier, Puneeth Rajkumar's 'Raajakumara' had done reasonably well at the US box office. It had earned $69,659. The business of 'Dodmane Hudga' was also not bad as it made $47,957.

List of Collection made by Appu's Films in the US:



James: $126,118

Yuvarathnaa: $39,064.00

Natasarvabhoma: $20,297.00

Raajakumara: $69,659

Anjaniputra: $6,815

Dodmane Huduga: $47,957

Mythri: $5,068.00

'Gandhada Gudi' is a docu-drama, an incredible journey, a celebration of our land and it's legend, taken by Appu in association with wildlife photographer and filmmaker Amoghavarsha. 'Gandhada Gudi' is directed by wildlife photographer Amoghavarsha JS.

It is about journey of discovery and learning for Appu that has some valuable life lessons. This is the last movie of Puneeth Rajkumar, the superstar whose untimely death shocked the nation last year on October 29.