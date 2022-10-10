Bengaluru, Oct 10: Late Sandalwood's Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar was conferred with 'Lifetime Achievement Award' (posthumous) at the 67th Filmfare Awards 2022 which was held at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre on Sunday evening.

The actor, who died last year after suffering a cardiac arrest, started his acting career as a child artiste and won his first Filmfare Best Child Actor for 'Bettada Hoovu' in 1985. In fact, he bagged 11 Filmfare Awards (Lifetime Achievement Award being 12th) in his successful career.