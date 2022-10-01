Durga Puja at Jayamahal returns nearly after 2 years

The Jayamahal Srabajanin Durga Charitable Samiti is back with its joyful Durga Puja celebrations in the beautiful location of Jayamahal Ladies Club grounds.

This is the 68th year of its celebrations, making it one of the two oldest Durga Pujas in Bengaluru, and one which has consistently won prizes, including Best Durga Puja in 2019.

The USP of this Puja has always been the ambience and the location which creates wonderful photo opportunities, the warm hospitality with which more than 1,500 people are served a sit-down community feast or 'bhog' lovingly prepared and distributed by members every day.

The atmosphere created by the sound of mantras and dhak reverberating through the open air, the presentation of unique themes is something that you cannot miss.

Also adding to the grandeur is the sprawling food court with a huge number of stalls serving delicious food ranging from the perennial Bengali favourites of rolls and biriyani, mishti doi and rossogolla to Chinese and coastal cuisine and chaats.

The evening entertainment programmes include dance and music, mime and fashion show and a Dandiya night on Navami evening . Like every year the Jayamahal Durga Puja is expected to draw huge crowds. The fact that the Durga Puja is held in open air only makes it safe and controllable.