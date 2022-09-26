Bengaluru, Sep 26: The President of India, Draupadi Murmu, will visit Karnataka today. This will be her first visit to any state as the President of India. The President will inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara Festival at Chamundi Hills, Mysuru. She will also offer prayers to the presiding deity. She will be accompanied by Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other dignitaries.

On the same day, she will attend the felicitation function 'Poura Sanmana' organized by the Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation at Hubali. She will also inaugurate the new campus of the Indian Institute of Information Technology Dharwad at Dharwad.