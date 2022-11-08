Controversial Idgah Maidan to be renamed after Kittur Rani Chennamma

Bengaluru, Nov 08: Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) Mayor Iresh Anchatgeri has reportedly ordered for the renaming of the controversial Idgah Maidan after Kittur Rani Chennamma, the queen who led an armed resistance against the British East India Company in 1824.

Speaking to reporters in Hubbali, he said that the ground does not have an official name and the decision on renaming it was taken during the general body meeting, according to a report in Indian Express. He also stated that the ground has been unofficially being called as Kittur Rani Chennamma Ground.