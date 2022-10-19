Bengaluru, Oct 19: The Congress in Karnataka on Wednesday announced the launch of "SayCM.com" campaign, with ' SayCM QR code', targeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the BJP government over alleged unfulfilled promises made by the governing party in its 2018 poll manifesto.

The Congress, seeking to wrest power from the BJP in Assembly polls just a few months away, alleged that for 90 per cent of the 600 promises remain unfulfilled. The website, which also contains the official campaign song of the Congress' 'Nim Hatra Idya Uttara?’ (Do you have an answer?) campaign, lists all the questions that the party has asked the ruling BJP so far, the KPCC said in a release.