COMEDK UGET Round-1 Allotment Result to be out today: How to check?

Bengaluru, Oct 08: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will declare the first round seat allotment result for Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2022 on Saturday. It will be out on the official website at 4 pm.

Students who have cleared the exam will have to attend the counselling for verifying their and admission process. By paying the feels online between October 8 and 11.