COMEDK UGET 2022: Mock seat allotment result declared, how to check

Bengaluru, Oct 04: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) declared the mock allotment result today. The COMEDK UGET 2022 mock seat allotment results is now available on the official website comedk.org.

Candidates will have to confirm their seats at the earliest. The login credentials required to download COMEDK seat allotment 2022 are application number and password. Candidates who have qualified the COMEDK UGET 2022 exam are eligible to appear for the counselling process.