COMEDK application correction window opens: Important details here

"Edit Facility for COMEDK and Uni-GAUGE Applications Will Be Available in Candidate Login from 17 May 2022 (10:00 AM) to 19 May 2022 (11:55 PM)," a statement by COMEDK said.

The COMEDK 2022 will be conducted on Sunday, June 19 2022. It would be a computer based test and will be conducted on an all India basis across the country. Further a helpline number (080 4667106) and a mail ID (studenthelpdesk@comedk.org) has been issued to address queries on application and other details. In order to make corrections on your COMEDk application visit comedk.org.