Chennai, Bengaluru to witness heavy rains

"Heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity is likely to occur over Chennai, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Perambalur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Chengalpattu, Tirupattur, Ranipet and Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for the next four days. The spell is expected to gradually increase in the coming days," DT Next quoted a senior RMC official as saying.

Coimbatore, Salem, Tiruvarur, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Theni, Thoothukudi, and Namakkal have already received heavy rains in the last 24 hours, the RMC said.

As far as Karnataka is concerned, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Bengaluru and other districts.

A yellow warning has also been issued in Mysuru, Shivamogga, Hassan, Kodagu, Davangere, Chikkamagaluru and Chamarajanagar districts.

The Garden City is already experiencing cold weather due to a cloudy atmosphere.