Caught on dash cam: Biker purposefully collides with car at 3 am, chases Couple inside the vehicle

The video of the incident went viral on social media that showed the accused threatening the couple inside the car to get out after dashing it.

Bengaluru, Jan 30: The Bengaluru police arrested two people for allegedly chasing a car at 3am in Sarjapur road, after dashing it from the opposite direction.

On Sunday, a community social media handle called Citizens Movement shared the video and wrote,''Horrific incident reported on Sarjapur road near Sofas & More around 3 am today. Miscreant riders collided purposefully with a couple traveling in a car. They chased the car for 5km till their society in Chikkanayakanahalli. Don't open your car at night. Use dash cam.''

The Bengaluru police jumped into action and started investigating the matter. "Your Tweet has been forwarded to @bellandurubcp for necessary action in this regard," read a reply from Bengaluru police.

In the viral video , the car was seen moving on a road, soon at a turn ahead two men on bike were seen coming from the opposite direction. They were then seen purposely colliding at the front side of the car. The entire footage of was recorded in the dash cam of the car. Later, he threatened the couple to get out of the car but they refused to step out. However, the car was moved back but the biker chased them and started hitting on the window of the car.

Soon after on Sunday evening, S Girish, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield Division, responded to another tweet with the video saying that the miscreants had been arrested. "FIR booked & arrested the two men on the bike involved in this incident. Appreciate the swift response by Bellandur Police," he wrote, sharing a picture of the culprits.