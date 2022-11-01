Caught on cam: Karnataka cop slaps a victim of PSI recruitment scam

The PSI recruitment scam pertains to alleged irregularities in the recruitment of sub-inspectors. The CID has arrested over 100 in connection with the case.

Leader of Opposition, Siddaramaiah slammed the government and said, "This is an inhuman government. They always do this. A week ago, V Somanna, being a responsible minister, slapped a woman."

Earlier, Housing and Infrastructure Minister V Somanna was caught slapping a woman.

The incident, the video of which went viral on social media, took place when the Housing and Infrastructure Minister was participating in a property document distribution ceremony at Hangla village in Chamrajanagar district.

During an event, the woman, later identified as Kempamma, approached the Chamarajnagar district in-charge Minister reportedly pleading with him to allot a plot. The minister turned angry after he was shoved due to the unruly crowd and allegedly slapped her. "This incident is not an incident at all. I have been in politics for the past 40 years. This was a programme organised for the downtrodden and economically weaker section of the society. Though I did not misbehave at all but if anyone felt hurt then I apologise and express my regret," PTI quoted him as saying.