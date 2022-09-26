Bigg Boss Kannada 9 contestants with photos

The OTT season was launched in August and 16 contestants had entered the show out of which four contestants - Roopesh Shetty, Aryavardhan Guruji, Rakesh Adiga and Saniya Iyer have made it to the 9th season of 'Bigg Boss Kannada'.

Another uniqueness of this season of 'Bigg Boss Kannada' is the contestants from the earlier seasons have been brought to the house again.

Meet the contestants 18 Contestants

Arun Sagar

Arun Sagar is a well-known actor and art director who had participated in the first season of 'Bigg Boss Kannada' and ended up as the runner-up.

Roopesh Shetty

Roopesh Shetty is an actor who acted in Tulu, Kannada and Konkani films. He is also a radio jockey in Mangalore and a model. He emerged as the Winner (Top Performer) of the Season 1 of 'Bigg Boss Kannada OTT'.

Aryavardhan Guruji

Aryavardhan Guruji is a popular yet controversial numerologist. He got the ticket to 'Bigg Boss Kannada' season after landing in top four positions in Bigg Boss Kannada OTT.

Rakesh Adiga

Rakesh Adiga is a Kannada actor who was introduced to the film industry through the film 'Jhoshh' in 2009. He is also the first Kannada rapper, who started a Kannada hip-hop band with a few of his friends, which was produced by Suraj Sarja, called "Urban Lads".

Sanya Iyer

Sanya Iyer is a TV actress who made her acting debut with 'Putta Gowri Maduve'. She also appeared in a few movies such as 'Mukha Puta' and 'Vimukti'. She got entry to the house after finding becoming one of the four top contestants in 'Bigg Boss Kannada OTT'.

Divya Uruduga

Divya Uruduga became a household name after participating in 'Bigg Boss Kannada' season 8. Before that she had acted in the serials like 'Chitte Hejje', 'Kushi' and 'Om Shakti'.

Prashanth Sambargi

Prashanth Sambargi was one of the top five finalists in the 'Bigg Boss Kannada' season 8. He is a businessman by profession, but often garnered headlines by making sensational allegations against celebrities.

Aishwarya Pissay

Like KP Arvind in the previous season, Aishwarya Pissay is a racer. She is a circuit and off-road motorcycle racer who is the first-ever Indian motorsports athlete to win a world title.

Kavyashree Gowda

Kavyashree Gowda is a model-turned-actress who worked in serials such as 'Nadi', 'Putta Gowri Maduve' and 'Mangala Gowri'.

Darsh Chandrappa

Darsh Chandrappa is a model, actor and entrepreneur, who has worked predominantly in the Kannada industry. He worked in the films like 'Brushapati', 'Lets Break Up' along with a few TV serials like 'Seetha Vallabha' and 'Durga'.

Anupama Gowda

Anupama Gowda, who was part of 'Bigg Boss Kannada' season 5, started off her career as a child artiste in 'Lankesh Patrike'. She made her television debut with the reality show 'Halli Duniya' before playing one of the leads in 'Nagaari'. 'Aa Karaala Ratri' remains one of her popular films.

Rupesh Rajanna

Rupesh Rajanna is a pro-Kannada activist who came to light with his protests during anti-Hindi campaigns.

Amulya Gowda

Amulya Gowda is a familiar face among Kannada TV audience after she worked in serials such as 'Kamali' and non-fiction 'Yaariguntu Yaarigilla'.

Vinod Gobaragala

He is a stage artist and comedian who was the runner-up of the reality show 'Gichi Glili Glili'.

Neha Gowda

Neha Gowda is a popular Kannada TV serial actress who made her acting debut with 'Swathi Chinukulu' and worked in serials like 'Lakshmi Baramma'. She is the daughter of well-known make-up artist Ramakrishnan and her sister Sonu Gowda is also an actress.

Mayuri Kyatari

She began her career in the Kannada serial 'Ashwini Nakshatra'. She shot to fame instantly with the serial and actress in films like 'Krishna Leela', 'Ishtakamya', 'Nataraja Service' and 'Rustum'.

Deepika Das

Deepika Das, cousin of Rocking Star Yash, came to limelight with 'Naagini' serial. She also participated in 'Dance Karnataka Dance: Family War' season 1. She was also one of the contestants in 'Bigg Boss Kannada' season 7.

Nawaz

Nawaz is a YouTuber known for his reviews on Kannada movies.