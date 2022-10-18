Bengaluru: Woman falls off scooter, run over by bus

The incident happened in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar when two women travelling by scooter fell on the road after hitting a pothole and they were run over by a government bus, according to an article in India today.

Following the incident, the women were shifted to hospital for the treatment. The pillion rider succumbed to her injury on Monday evening while the woman driving the scooter escaped with a minor injury.

The deceased woman was identified as Uma Devi, who was admitted to ESI hospital in Rajajinagar.

The report said that the Bengaluru police arrested the bus driver, Maruti Rao. A case was also registered against the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus driver.