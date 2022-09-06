Bengaluru: Unprecedented rains causing issue particularly in Mahadevapura, says CM Bommai

Speaking to ANI, Bommai said,"Karnataka, especially Bengaluru, has received unprecedented rain. The entire Bengaluru isn't in problem. Two zones, particularly Mahadevapura is in problem.'' The CM listed the problems in three points. First, the Mahadevapura area has 69 tanks in a small area and all are overflowing, and second, establishments are in lower level. The third problem is encroachments, said the CM.

"We have taken it as a challenge. Our officers, engineers, workers and SDRF [State Disaster Relief Force] team are working 24/7. We have cleared a lot of encroachments and we are going to continue to clear them. Secondly, we are putting sluice gates to the tanks. So, that we can manage them better," said Bommai.

Torrential rains have brought the capital city of Bengaluru to its knees as several areas were inundated, and water-logging on roads including arterial ones hit traffic flow while boats and tractors were pressed into service in certain parts.

With several lakes in the city overflowing and stormwater drains flooded, several low-lying areas bore the brunt, with water entering houses and affecting normal life. Water-logging in localities like Rainbow Drive layout and Sunny Brooks Layout on Sarjapur Road among others were to such extent that tractors and boats were used to ferry students and office goers in the morning.

Meanwhile, Mahadevapura in South taluk of Bangalore Urban district recorded maximum rainfall of 99 mm in the last 24 hours and many areas are severely impacted by flooding.