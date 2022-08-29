Bengaluru: Sale of meat, slaughter of animals banned on Ganesh Chathurthi

Bengaluru, Aug 29: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has imposed a ban on meat and slaughter in Bengaluru on August 31 for Ganesh Chathurthi.

The ban would be application in all areas within BBMP limits. "Prohibition of animal slaughter and sale of meat on the occasion of "Ganesha Chaturthi" day. On Wednesday, August 31, on the occasion of "Ganesha Chaturthi", Joint Director (Animal Husbandry) has informed that slaughter of animals and sale of meat in all sales stalls under the BBMP is completely banned, read the order issued in Kannada.